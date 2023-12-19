Deutsche Bank doubles capital in Indonesia to $645 million

By Yantoultra Ngui and Selena Li

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has doubled the capital for its business in Indonesia to 10 trillion rupiah ($645 million), the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The additional investment will support the bank's growth and allow it to undertake more activity for clients, it said.

The move marks Deutsche Bank's third capital increase in the Asia Pacific region this year. In May the German lender said it doubled capital in its Ho Chi Minh City branch to more than $200 million, and in September it boosted the capital commitment to its Seoul branch by 36% to $159 million.

Deutsche Bank has a 54-year history in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy.

