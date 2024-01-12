Deutsche Bank discussing deals involving Commerzbank, ABN Amro - Bloomberg News

Adds Commerzbank declining to comment in final paragraph

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank AG DBKGn.DE has stepped up internal discussions about mergers and acquisition deals involving European lenders like Commerzbank AG CBKG.DE and ABN Amro Bank NV ABNd.AS, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Deutsche Bank has not formally mandated any investment bank to help with its deal hunt nor has it held talks with any of its potential targets, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

ABN Amro, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Additional reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Richard Chang)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.