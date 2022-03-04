Deutsche Bank discloses emissions in loan book ahead of targets

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE on Friday laid out the scale of emissions connected to its loan book in several carbon-intensive sectors ahead of publishing formal targets to cut them later this year.

Deutsche Bank, under Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, is making a big push to help finance companies as they attempt to become more sustainable.

Germany's largest lender said that the majority of its financed greenhouse gas emissions were bunched into three sectors - oil and gas, utilities, and steel, metals and mining.

As of the end of 2021, lending to those sectors was 17 billion euros ($18.67 billion), 16% of its loan book for corporations and 3.5% of total loans, Deutsche said.

Banks are increasingly signing up to get to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 and are now having to come up with shorter-term targets that will get them there.

Deutsche said that it would publish targets by the end of this year.

Other banks have already started to come up with firm targets, including HSBC.

A United Nations climate panel in a major report on Monday called for drastic action on a huge scale, noting that nearly half the world's population was already vulnerable to increasingly dangerous climate impacts.

