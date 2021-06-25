Deutsche Bank (DB) Teams With Oracle to Overhaul IT System

Deutsche Bank DB has collaborated with Oracle ORCL to revamp and simplify its information technology systems. These efforts are aimed at cost reductions.

Particularly, per the agreement, Deutsche Bank will upgrade its existing database systems and migrate the bulk of its Oracle Database estate to Oracle’s on-premise deployment option. Oracle will transfer certain platforms of the German lender’s core functions such as payments, trading and risk management to one dedicated system, while enabling it to comply with data residency requirements and significantly trim operational costs.

In fact, Oracle will set up a private cloud for Deutsche Bank and will facilitate the modernization of the bank's technology, which is required to stay on premises for regulatory reasons. Moreover, the migration is expected to be completed in three to five years and is likely to reduce Deutsche Bank's total annual costs to $19.9 billion by 2022 from 19.5 billion incurred in 2020.

Management noted "we want to reduce the complexity of our technology estate. The goal is to run the bank with around one third of the applications we have today."

Also, the overhaul comes right in time when the company is mulling over increasing its technology team with additional hirings. In fact, in the ongoing year, the bank plans to hire 2,000 to 3,000 people to expand its technology, data and innovation operations. With this, by the end of 2022, 50% of the unit's staff would consist of software engineers, indicating an increase of 30% from 2020 end.

Markedly, in times like now, when new technology adoption and innovations have become the need of the hour in an ever-changing regulatory environment; financial services behemoths are quickly adopting these changes. Such efforts will enable the likes of Deutsche Bank to meet data security and locality needs.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 7.3% over the past three months, outperforming growth of 6.8% of the industry it belongs to.

