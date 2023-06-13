Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Deutsche Bank (DB) closed at $10.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.69% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the bank had gained 0.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Bank as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 37.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.28 billion, up 2.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.01 per share and revenue of $29.74 billion, which would represent changes of +2.55% and +3.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Bank. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.04% higher within the past month. Deutsche Bank is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Deutsche Bank currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.31. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.48.

Investors should also note that DB has a PEG ratio of 0.61 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.