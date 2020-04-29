Deutsche Bank (DB) Q1 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Higher Revenues

Deutsche Bank DB reported first-quarter 2020 net income of €66 million ($72.8 million) compared with the year-ago quarter’s €201 million. Also, the German lender reported adjusted profit before taxes of €303 million ($334.3 million), up 13% year over year.

First-quarter results benefitted from higher net revenues and a decline in expenses. Also, strong capital position was a tailwind. However, a drastic increase in provision for credit losses due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak was a major offsetting factor.

Revenues Remain Stable, Provisions Flare Up

The bank generated net revenues of €6.35 billion ($7 billion), stable year over year.

Provision for credit losses was €506 million ($558.3 million) compared with $140 million in the year-ago quarter.

Non-interest expenses of €5.64 billion ($6.22 billion) were down 5% from the prior-year quarter. Excluding restructuring-related charges, the bank reported adjusted costs of €5.5 billion ($6.07 billion), down 7%.

Segmental Performance

Net revenues at the Corporate Bank division of €1.33 billion ($1.47 billion) declined 1% from the year-ago quarter. Lower revenues in global transaction banking led to the fall.

Investment Bank segment’s net revenues totaled €2.34 billion ($2.58 billion), up 18% year over year. Higher revenues from fixed income, particularly debt origination business, along with rise in origination and advisory resulted in the rise.

Private Bank reported net revenues of €2.16 billion ($2.38 billion), up 2% year over year. The rise primarily stemmed from higher revenues from international businesses and wealth management unit.

Asset Management segment generated net revenues of €519 million ($572.7 million), down 1% year over year mainly due to the negative change in fair value of guarantees, mainly driven by lower interest rates.

Corporate & Other unit reported net revenues of €63 million ($70 million) against negative net revenues of €16 million a year ago.

Capital Release unit reported negative net revenues of €59 million ($65.1 million) against net revenues of €387 million. Funding and credit valuation adjustments and de-risking costs were partly offset by hedging and risk management gains, and income from the BNP Paribas agreement.

Capital Position

Deutsche Bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (fully loaded) came in at 12.8% as of Mar 31, 2020, compared with 13.7% in the year-ago quarter. Leverage ratio, on an adjusted fully-loaded basis, was 4%, up from 3.9%.

Risk-weighted assets increased €17 billion in the March-end quarter to €341 billion ($376.3 billion) sequentially.

Our Viewpoint

Deutsche Bank delivered impressive first-quarter results. The company was successful in trimming costs and increased revenues with its initiatives. Also, capital position remained decent.

Deutsche Bank’s restructuring efforts, aimed to boost revenues and drive improvement across all the business segments, look encouraging. However, it is difficult to determine how much the bank will gain, considering the lingering headwinds.

Deutsche Bank currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Banks

HSBC Holdings’ HSBC first-quarter 2020 pre-tax profit of $3.2 billion represents a decline of 48% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number. The reduction primarily reflects the adverse impact of the coronavirus outbreak and weakening oil prices.

UBS Group AG UBS reported first-quarter 2020 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.6 billion compared with $1.14 billion in the prior-year quarter.

TCF Financial Corporation TCF reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. However, the figure declined 45.2% from the prior quarter.

