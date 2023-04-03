Deutsche Bank (DB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deutsche Bank (DB) closed at $10.38, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the bank had lost 18.19% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Deutsche Bank will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Deutsche Bank is projected to report earnings of $0.23 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.9%.

DB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.90 per share and revenue of $29.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -3.06% and +3.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Bank. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Deutsche Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Deutsche Bank's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.37. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.53, so we one might conclude that Deutsche Bank is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DB's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

