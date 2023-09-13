Deutsche Bank (DB) Launches DBIP, Enhances Private Credit

Deutsche Bank AG DB has launched an investment manager, DB Investment Partners ("DBIP"), to provide private credit investment opportunities to institutional and high net worth clients.

DBIP will be investing across a range of opportunities, like in corporates, real estate, asset-based finance including renewable fund, energy transition as well as infrastructure financing on a global basis.

DB will be retaining its existing private credit business which is operated using the banks’ capital.

DBIP will be operating independently from DB’s existing private credit business. It will be chaired by Jon Aisbitt, who has formerly been the chairman for Pension Insurance Corp. Group Ltd. and Man Group PLC. Also, Raheman Meghji, the chief executive officer of DBIP, will look after its day-to-day functioning.

Jon Aisbitt stated, “I am excited to be taking on the chairmanship at DB Investment Partners. Investor and borrower demand for private credit solutions continues to grow. Deutsche Bank has a strong track record in the space and the senior DB Investment Partners team has a wealth of investment experience through the cycle and across asset classes.”

The private credit industry recorded a market value of approximately $1.5 trillion as on Jul 3, 2023, per Dechert LLP article. DB is expecting a rebound in the global deal-making business and hence believes the addition of this product offering will be beneficial for the company.

Moreover, in May 2023, Deutsche Bank expanded its mergers and acquisitions team. Particularly, Fabrizio Campelli, overseeing DB’s investment bank and the commercial banking division, stated, “We have hired close to 50 industry coverage deal makers and product experts since the start of the year to target growth in strategic revenues as the market rebounds for deal activity.”

Shares of DB have lost 1.2% on the NYSE over the past three months against the industry’s growth of 2.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, DB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Of late, many banks like Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR and Bank of Montreal BMO have been unveiling product offerings aimed at better serving their customers.

IBKR, the global electronic broker known for its cutting-edge technology and competitive pricing, has unveiled a game-changing feature for Hungarian investors, Tax-Beneficial Savings (TBSZ) accounts. This will empower investors to make the most of their wealth-building efforts.

TBSZ accounts offer Hungarian tax residents an attractive opportunity to enjoy substantial tax reductions on their investments. These accounts are designed to foster wealth accumulation and savings, featuring low account minimums and access to a diverse array of global products including ETFs across 150 markets.

Bank of Montreal continues demonstrating its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions by launching Extend for BMO app. This empowers BMO Commercial Bank clients in the United States and Canada with enhanced payment management functionality, setting a new standard for convenience and efficiency in corporate banking.

Extend for BMO app introduces various features that empower cardholders to create and distribute virtual cards to their employees' mobile wallets. This innovation allows seamless spending wherever contactless payments are accepted, enabling businesses to manage expenses efficiently.

