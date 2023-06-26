Deutsche Bank (DB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Deutsche Bank (DB) closed the most recent trading day at $10, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.45% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the bank had lost 4.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Deutsche Bank as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Deutsche Bank is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.28 billion, up 2.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $29.74 billion, which would represent changes of +1.53% and +3.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Bank. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% lower within the past month. Deutsche Bank is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Deutsche Bank currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.32, which means Deutsche Bank is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that DB has a PEG ratio of 0.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

