Deutsche Bank (DB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deutsche Bank (DB) closed at $11.04, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.97%.

Coming into today, shares of the bank had gained 2.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.23%.

Deutsche Bank will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Deutsche Bank is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.29%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.18 billion, down 0.47% from the year-ago period.

DB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $29.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.53% and +4.15%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Bank should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.4% higher. Deutsche Bank is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deutsche Bank has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.66 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.47.

It is also worth noting that DB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

