Deutsche Bank (DB) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Deutsche Bank (DB) closed the most recent trading day at $12.44, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the bank had gained 16.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Deutsche Bank as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Deutsche Bank to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 40%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.81 billion, up 1% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Bank. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Deutsche Bank currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Deutsche Bank is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.01, which means Deutsche Bank is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

