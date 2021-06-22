Deutsche Bank (DB), Fiserv Partner for Payment Acceptance Solution

Deutsche Bank DB has collaborated with Fiserv FISV to offer payment-processing services to its customers in Germany. Pending regulatory approval, the joint venture between the companies will create a comprehensive offering of payment acceptance and banking solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

This will enable Deutsche Bank’s business clients to accept payments from customers (both in-store and online) by using Fiserv’s platform, Clover. Markedly, Clover reads credit and debit cards, and mobile wallets, as well as records orders and inventory.

With this, the company is back-tracking its strategy and reentering the payments market after it sold the business in 2012 to the United States-based EVO Payments International LLC. While digital payments were seen as a risky business for banks, now the payments-processing industry has grown in manifolds with further acceleration due to the pandemic. In fact, as businesses have migrated online, payment-card use has been rampant, even in a country like Germany, where cash has been traditionally preferred.

Hence, the joint venture will facilitate clients to make transactions across a full range of digital and in-person channels, and make use of the new payment acceptance solutions offering. Also, the venture plans to combine multiple payment solutions. With this, merchants can bypass entering multiple contracts with a variety of payment providers.

Management at Deutsche Bank noted, “Today, no other provider of such services in Germany can offer this in depth combination of acceptance solutions with banking services being a true “one-stop-shop” for our clients. This will translate into a better client experience, lower costs and reduced complexity for clients,”

The joint venture expects to serve several thousand clients from the start. Deutsche Bank together with their Postbank and Fyrst brands has around 800,000 SMEs, who will benefit from the new solutions, going forward. The joint venture will also offer services to non-Deutsche Bank clients and is expected to employ a low triple-digit workforce.

John Gibbons, Head of EMEA at Fiserv, commented "Together with Deutsche Bank, we will be able to help small and mid-sized enterprises in Germany do business in new ways, bringing them a compelling combination of solutions and services to streamline their payment acceptance and banking capabilities".

The stock has gained 20.6% over the past six months, outperforming the industry’s rally of 18.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Deutsche Bank carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Royal Bank Of Canada RY has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 over the past seven days to $8.95. Also, it carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Bank Of Montreal BMO has witnessed marginal upward earnings estimate revisions for 2021 over the past seven days to $9.71. Also, it has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.