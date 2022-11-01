Deutsche Bank creates new advisory body led by former chairman

Former Deutsche Bank chair Paul Achleitner to oversee committee

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has created a new body to advise its top management to be overseen by the German lender's former chair Paul Achleitner, the bank said on Tuesday.

Other members of the six-person "global advisory board" include former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, former Google GOOGL.O chief executive Eric Schmidt and former PepsiCo PEP.O chair and CEO Indra Nooyi.

The bank said the purpose of the group is to "advise the management board on fundamental macroeconomic, geopolitical and technological developments that have a significant impact on the bank's operating environment".

The group meets on Tuesday in New York for the first time and will convene officially twice a year, though they are available for consultation between meetings.

Achleitner, whose 10-year reign as chairman of the supervisory board concluded earlier this year, said the advisers will "develop ideas and proposals" on navigating the economic environment, managing risks and seizing opportunities.

