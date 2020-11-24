Markets
DB

Deutsche Bank Considers 40% Permanent Work-from-home Policy : Reports

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Bank AG is reportedly considering a new policy that would allow almost 40% of employees to permanently work from home two days a week.

Germany's largest bank has been discussing the changes for several months and the two-days rule has emerged as the preferred scenario, Bloomberg reports citing people familiar with the matter.

Deutsche Bank is still waiting for lawmakers in several countries to finalize new remote-work legislation, one person said.

If implemented, the new work model will make a significant contribution to savings target Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing unveiled last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular