Deutsche Bank confident of hitting key profit target -CFO tells Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is confident that it will reach a key profitability target this year, the German lender's finance chief told Handelsblatt in an interview.

Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said he was "very confident" that the bank would meet its self-imposed goals.

The target of an 8% return on tangible equity in 2022 "is our North Star, the central orientation for the entire bank and the entire restructuring," von Moltke was quoted as saying.

Many analysts have doubted that the bank would achieve the target.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Susan Fenton)

