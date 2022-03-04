Deutsche Bank conducts stress-tests with Russia IT operations

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, March 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Friday it has been stress-testing its operations given that it has a big technology centre in Russia and that it was assured of its ability to run its everyday business globally.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has rattled global banks amid fears of possible writedowns, lower revenue, weaker economies and the implementation of sanctions.

Deutsche Bank has around 1,500 technology workers at centres in Russia. That is about 10% of its global total.

"We have rigorously tested our operational resiliency and are confident that the day to day running of our trading business will not be affected," the bank said in a statement.

As the crisis has unfolded, Germany's largest lender has stressed that it has pared down its Russia operations in recent years.

It opened a new office in Moscow in December, something the bank said at the time represented "a significant investment and commitment to the Russian market".

Deutsche Bank has been advertising new jobs at its IT centre in Russia on its local website but a person familiar with the matter said Deutsche had now frozen hiring.

The Financial Times first reported the Deutsche Bank stress tests.

