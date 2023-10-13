Deutsche Bank completes takeover of UK broker Numis

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has completed its takeover of Numis NUM.L, a London-based boutique investment bank, expanding its links with UK corporate clients, the German bank said on Friday.

The combined business, Deutsche Numis, will oversee more than 170 corporate broking relationships and provide advisor, corporate broking, and equity capital markets services, the bank said.

Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson become co-CEOs of the enlarged business, the bank confirmed.

Fabrizio Campelli, who oversees Deutsche's investment bank, said the deal would expand the bank's reach into Europe's largest investment banking market.

Deutsche Bank announced in April it had agreed to buy Numis for 410 million pounds ($500 million).

($1 = 0.8201 pounds)

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley, Editing by Iain Withers)

