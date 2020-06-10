Deutsche Bank combines wealth management and international retail ops

Contributors
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday that it was combining its international retail and wealth management operations into a single division, marking a further step in a broad restructuring.

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Wednesday that it was combining its international retail and wealth management operations into a single division, marking a further step in a broad restructuring.

The new division - dubbed the international private bank - has revenues of around 3 billion euros, or 13% of the global bank.

Claudio de Sanctis, currently head of global wealth management, will oversee the combined business.

The bank hopes the streamlining will allow it to cut primarily back-office jobs as it works towards its goal of reducing headcount globally by 18,000 people.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig and Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters