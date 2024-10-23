Deutsche Bank CFO confident in 2024 revenue guidance of EUR 30B

“Our nine-month 2024 results underline Deutsche Bank’s (DB) operating strength,” added James von Moltke, CFO. “We have consistently delivered on our guidance for both revenue growth and cost discipline; our capital and balance sheet are strong, and overall loan book quality remains solid. Looking ahead, this gives us confidence that we will meet our EUR 30B revenue guidance for the year 2024 and that our continued revenue momentum, cost efficiencies, capital strength and moderating credit provisions all put us on track to deliver on our 2025 goals.”

