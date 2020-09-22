Deutsche Bank CFO: strategy focus helps ready bank for potential mergers

FRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE finance chief said on Tuesday that the bank was focusing on its strategy, something that would then prepare the lender for potential mergers "when the time comes".

Chief financial officer, James von Moltke, told a banking conference that domestic mergers and acquisitions still face challenges.

