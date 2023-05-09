News & Insights

US Markets

Deutsche Bank CEO sounds optimistic note on 2025 targets

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

May 09, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing sounded optimistic about the bank's 2025 targets, according to an address to shareholders next week.

Sewing will tell shareholders that revenues should "convincingly exceed" 30 billion euros ($33.02 billion) in 2025, and that a 10% return on equity target "is more likely to be at the lower end of what we can achieve".

Deutsche Bank published an advance copy of the speech on Tuesday.

The annual shareholder meeting is May 17.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.