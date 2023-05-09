Deutsche Bank CEO sounds optimistic note on 2025 targets

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing sounded optimistic about the bank's 2025 targets, according to an address to shareholders next week.

Sewing will tell shareholders that revenues should "convincingly exceed" 30 billion euros ($33.02 billion) in 2025, and that a 10% return on equity target "is more likely to be at the lower end of what we can achieve".

Deutsche Bank published an advance copy of the speech on Tuesday.

The annual shareholder meeting is May 17.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

