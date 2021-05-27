Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing says lender focused on overhaul

Deutsche Bank's chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, on Thursday told shareholders asking about the prospect of mergers that the lender was focused on its multi-year overhaul.

"Our main focus is and remains the successful execution of our transformation by 2022," Sewing said.

