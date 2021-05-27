Deutsche Bank CEO Sewing says lender focused on overhaul

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's DBKGn.DE chief executive officer, Christian Sewing, on Thursday told shareholders asking about the prospect of mergers that the lender was focused on its multi-year overhaul.

"Our main focus is and remains the successful execution of our transformation by 2022," Sewing said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

