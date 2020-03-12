Deutsche Bank CEO says positive momentum of the fourth quarter has continued

Deutsche Bank's chief Christian Sewing, seeking to assure employees in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, said that businesses was in good shape. "Our businesses are in good shape," he wrote to employees in a memo seen by Reuters.

"Our businesses are in good shape as the positive momentum of the fourth quarter has continued," he wrote to employees in a memo seen by Reuters.

