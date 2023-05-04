Deutsche Bank CEO not worried about a bank crisis in Europe

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Thursday that he was not worried about a banking crisis coming to Europe.

Sewing, speaking at a conference broadcast online, said that banks in Europe were sustainably profitable and that problems with regional banks in the United States do not translate into risks for Europe.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.