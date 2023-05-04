News & Insights

Deutsche Bank CEO not worried about a bank crisis in Europe

May 04, 2023 — 03:15 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing said on Thursday that he was not worried about a banking crisis coming to Europe.

Sewing, speaking at a conference broadcast online, said that banks in Europe were sustainably profitable and that problems with regional banks in the United States do not translate into risks for Europe.

