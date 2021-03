FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE chief executive officer Christian Sewing will hand over management of the investment bank to board member Fabrizio Campelli, the bank said on Monday.

The move is part of a revamp of board responsibilities.

(Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Caroline Copley)

