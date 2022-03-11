Deutsche Bank CEO gets 20% pay rise for 2021

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE paid its chief executive officer 8.8 million euros ($9.68 million) in 2021, a 20% increase from a year earlier, the lender said on Friday, rewarding him for the bank's most profitable year in a decade.

Overall, the lender paid staff 14% more, or 2.1 billion euros, in bonuses for 2021.

The disclosure in the bank's annual report came as Deutsche Bank said that revenues would be "slightly higher" this year.

($1 = 0.9088 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Frank Siebelt; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

