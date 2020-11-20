Deutsche Bank CEO foresees balance of home and office after crisis

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, said on Friday that he foresees a hybrid model of working from both home and the office in the future.

Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Sewing stressed that in-person collaboration remained important and that the bank's twin-tower headquarters in the city would be occupied next year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

