Deutsche Bank CEO foresees balance of home and office after crisis

Contributor
Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, said on Friday that he foresees a hybrid model of working from both home and the office in the future.

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, said on Friday that he foresees a hybrid model of working from both home and the office in the future.

Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Sewing stressed that in-person collaboration remained important and that the bank's twin-tower headquarters in the city would be occupied next year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More