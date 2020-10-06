Deutsche Bank CEO doesn't want to be junior partner in M&A - Bloomberg TV

Tom Sims Reuters
Published
Deutsche Bank's chief executive Christian Sewing doesn't want the German lender to play second fiddle in any potential tie-up with other lenders, he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

"Consolidation needs to happen in Europe," Sewing was quoted as saying. "It's important that we're not a junior partner.”

