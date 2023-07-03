Deutsche Bank Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DB

In trading on Monday, shares of Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.63, changing hands as high as $10.69 per share. Deutsche Bank AG shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DB's low point in its 52 week range is $7.245 per share, with $13.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.68.

