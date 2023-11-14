News & Insights

Deutsche Bank appoints Vathany Vijayaratna as CEO for Deutsche Bank UK and Ireland

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

November 14, 2023 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Sinead Cruise for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE on Tuesday named Vathany Vijayaratna as its UK and Ireland CEO, handing the long-serving high-flyer in its Fixed Income and Currencies business overall responsibility for developing its franchise in the British Isles.

Vijayaratna has held a range of positions since joining Deutsche Bank in 2002, including Global Head of FIC Structuring and Head of Non-Financial Risk for the investment bank.

In her new role, which remains subject to regulatory approval, she will report to Fabrizio Campelli, management board member responsible for the Corporate and Investment Bank and for the UKI region.

"The UKI has been a key region for Deutsche Bank for over 150 years. We see significant opportunities to grow our business further," Campelli said in a statement, pointing to the bank's recent acquisition of Numis and the development an expanded new UK headquarters at 21 Moorfields in the heart of London's City financial district.

(Reporting by Sinead Cruise, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.