Deutsche Bank appoints top execs at its consumer, retail and services unit

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Deutsche Bank said on Thursday it had appointed Keith Pelt and Joe Dimondi to lead its Consumer, Retail and Services Group (CRS) in the Americas region.

The German investment bank in an internal memo seen by Reuters said Pelt will head the coverage unit, and Dimondi the advisory division of the CRS business.

Both Pelt and Dimondi have been with the company for over 17 years, the memo said.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: DEUTSCHE BANK MOVES/

