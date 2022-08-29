US Markets

Deutsche Bank appoints Matthew Raskin as head of U.S. rates research - memo

Contributor
Mehnaz Yasmin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Deutsche Bank has appointed New York Fed economist and policy adviser Matthew Raskin as a managing director and U.S. head of rates research, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has appointed New York Fed economist and policy adviser Matthew Raskin as a managing director and U.S. head of rates research, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Raskin joins the European bank after 15 years in the markets division of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In his most recent role, he advised Fed policymakers on financial markets and monetary policy implementation.

Raskin will work with rates trading and sales teams to strengthen client connectivity across the U.S. rates complex, according to the memo.

Earlier this month, the bank hired former Goldman Sachs executive Rod Colburn for their Wealth Management Americas business and two new managing directors for its healthcare investment banking team in the United States.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Mehnaz.Yasmin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular