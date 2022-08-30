Deutsche Bank announces tender offer for five series of senior non-preferred bonds

BERLIN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE announced a public tender offer for five series of its senior non-preferred bonds on Tuesday in a move designed to manage the bank's debt maturity profile and provide liquidity to current bond holders, it said.

The maximum acceptance amount was one billion euros. The offer encompasses four series of euro-denominated and one series of British pound-denominated senior non-preferred bonds issued by Deutsche Bank from 2020 to 2022, it said.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel)

