Deutsche Bank announces 300 mln euro share buyback, dividend payment for 2021

FRANKFURT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE said on Wednesday it will undertake a 300 million euro ($338.52 million) share buyback and pay a dividend for 2021.

The share buyback will be completed in the first half of this year. The dividend has been set at 0.20 euro per share.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.