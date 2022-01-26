Deutsche Bank announces 300 mln euro share buyback, dividend payment for 2021

Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it will undertake a 300 million euro ($338.52 million) share buyback and pay a dividend for 2021.

The share buyback will be completed in the first half of this year. The dividend has been set at 0.20 euro per share.

($1 = 0.8862 euros)

