Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank fall after Cerberus share sale

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE opened lower on Tuesday after the U.S. investor Cerberus sold holdings in the two lenders.

Deutsche Bank opened 1.8% lower, while Commerzbank dropped 2.9%.

