Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank fall after Cerberus share sale

Tom Sims Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank opened lower on Tuesday after the U.S. investor Cerberus sold holdings in the two lenders.

Deutsche Bank opened 1.8% lower, while Commerzbank dropped 2.9%.

