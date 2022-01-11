Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank fall after Cerberus share sale
FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Commerzbank CBKG.DE opened lower on Tuesday after the U.S. investor Cerberus sold holdings in the two lenders.
Deutsche Bank opened 1.8% lower, while Commerzbank dropped 2.9%.
(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)
((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.