Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sources

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin and Essen at the call centre unit DB Direkt.

The deal envisages a 13th month of pay, a one-time payment and a pay increase, the people said.

The strike took place over 13 weeks as the bank announced that it was rewarding some staff for a pandemic-related trading boom with a 29% percent bonus for last year.

The call centre employees are among the lowest-paid at the German bank, with starting wages of around 12 euros ($14.47) an hour, according to union officials.

