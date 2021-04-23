Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sources

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin and Essen at the call centre unit DB Direkt.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.