Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal - sources

Contributor
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Deutsche Bank has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

FRANKFURT, April 23 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin and Essen at the call centre unit DB Direkt.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig; Writing by Tom Sims, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More