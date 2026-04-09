Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (SEP:DBK) Price Target Decreased by 10.37% to 778.40

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (SEP:DBK) has been revised to CZK778.40 / share. This is a decrease of 10.37% from the prior estimate of CZK868.49 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CZK620.07 to a high of CZK931.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.98% from the latest reported closing price of CZK677.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 506 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. This is an decrease of 277 owner(s) or 35.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBK is 0.16%, an increase of 58.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.61% to 627,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 66,507K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,541K shares , representing a decrease of 24.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 13.52% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 56,750K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,969K shares , representing a decrease of 51.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 87.31% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 53,920K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,597K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 1.44% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 31,268K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,955K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 78.89% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 27,399K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,432K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 6.44% over the last quarter.

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