Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) Price Target Increased by 5.04% to 15.61

The average one-year price target for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has been revised to 15.61 / share. This is an increase of 5.04% from the prior estimate of 14.86 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.88 to a high of 22.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.68% from the latest reported closing price of 13.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 3.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DB is 0.34%, an increase of 1.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.37% to 615,691K shares. The put/call ratio of DB is 1.34, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 76,469K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,996K shares, representing an increase of 33.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 46.06% over the last quarter.

Hudson Executive Capital holds 61,416K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,390K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 43,505K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,998K shares, representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DB by 92.65% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 42,535K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,248K shares, representing an increase of 45.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 95.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,358K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,942K shares, representing an increase of 1.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DB by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deutsche Bank AG is a German multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, and dual-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The banks network spans 58 countries with a large presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

