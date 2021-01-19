Deutsche Bank aims for 1.8 billion euro bonus pool, Handeslblatt reports

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Deutsche Bank is aiming to pay bankers 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in bonuses for 2020, a sharp increase from the previous year, Germany's Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The figure compares with 1.5 billion euros in bonuses paid for 2019, making for an increase of roughly 20%.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

