Deutsche Bank aims for 1.8 billion euro bonus pool, Handeslblatt reports

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE is aiming to pay bankers 1.8 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in bonuses for 2020, a sharp increase from the previous year, Germany's Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

The figure compares with 1.5 billion euros in bonuses paid for 2019, making for an increase of roughly 20%.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8244 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.