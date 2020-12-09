Deutsche Bank affirms 2022 profit target despite headwinds

Updates details

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE on Wednesday confirmed a key profitability target despite headwinds and said it would cut costs further.

The bank said in a presentation to investors that it was still aiming for a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 8% by 2022.

Analysts have been casting doubt on the target. According to a consensus forecast published by Deutsche Bank, analysts forecast a 3.3% return by 2022.

Deutsche said that it would cut costs to 16.7 billion euros by 2022, more ambitious than its previous target of 17 billion euros.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Patricia Uhlig and Hans Seidenstuecker; editing by Kirsti Knolle and Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.