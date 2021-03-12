Deutsche Bank 2020 bonuses jump 29% as bank turns profit

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Deutsche Bank paid 29% more in bonuses for the past year, the lender said on Friday, rewarding staff for a pandemic related trading boom that helped the bank eke out a small profit in 2020.

The disclosure in the bank's annual report came as Deutsche Bank said that revenues would be "marginally lower" this year.

