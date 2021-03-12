Deutsche Bank 2020 bonuses jump 29% as bank turns profit

FRANKFURT, March 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE paid 29% more in bonuses for the past year, the lender said on Friday, rewarding staff for a pandemic related trading boom that helped the bank eke out a small profit in 2020.

The disclosure in the bank's annual report came as Deutsche Bank said that revenues would be "marginally lower" this year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.