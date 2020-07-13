Deutsche Bahn to buy 30 Siemens trains for 1 bln EUR-sources

BERLIN, July 13 (Reuters) - German state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL has agreed to buy 30 high-speed trains from Siemens SIEGn.DE for around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion), company sources told Reuters on Monday.

A member of the supervisory board told Reuters that the board has approved the investment to buy 30 Velaro trains which can reach speeds of up to 350 kilometres per hour.

The investment is part of the rail group's strategy to double its number of long-distance passengers by 2030 and to connect more cities to the high-speed network.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn did not want to comment, but said a news conference was planned on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8827 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket Writing Caroline Copley Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

