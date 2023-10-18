Deutsche Bahn to announce deal to sell Arriva to I Squared on Thursday -sources

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn plans to announce on Thursday the sale of its international transport business Arriva to Miami-based infrastructure investor I Squared Capital, sources told Reuters.

The two parties will sign the deal by Thursday, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Deutsche Bahn declined to comment.

Reuters had already reported last week that the sale, at around 1.6 billion euros ($1.69 billion) including debt, would be finalised as early as Monday.

Arriva operates red London buses and train services in the UK.

($1 = 0.9491 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Emma-Victoria Farr; writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

