Deutsche Bahn supervisory board approves preparations for Schenker sale

December 15, 2022 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has instructed the company's management to prepare for the possible sale of up to 100% of its Schenker logistics unit, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

"The concrete start of a sales process and manner of any sale will be decided at a later date," said Deutsche Bahn, adding that the proceeds of a sale should remain entirely within the Deutsche Bahn group and contribute to reducing debt.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.