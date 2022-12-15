Deutsche Bahn supervisory board approves preparations for Schenker sale

BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has instructed the company's management to prepare for the possible sale of up to 100% of its Schenker logistics unit, the state-owned company said on Thursday.

"The concrete start of a sales process and manner of any sale will be decided at a later date," said Deutsche Bahn, adding that the proceeds of a sale should remain entirely within the Deutsche Bahn group and contribute to reducing debt.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Rachel More)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.