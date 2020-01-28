Deutsche Bahn refuses to buy 25 new trains from Bombardier - Sueddeutsche Zeitung

German railway operator Deutsche Bahn is refusing to buy 25 new intercity trains from Canada's Bombardier due to technical defects, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported without giving details of where it obtained that information.
