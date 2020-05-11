Deutsche Bahn postpones Arriva IPO due to coronavirus crisis - document

BERLIN, May 11 (Reuters) - German state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn DBN.UL is delaying plans for an initial public offering (IPO) of its international passenger transport business Arriva until further notice, a document seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

The flotation, which had been planned for the first half of the year, is being postponed due to financial market uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposal by Deutsche Bahn and the German transport and finance ministries showed.

The document also includes a proposal for Deutsche Bahn to issue 3 billion euros ($3.25 billion) in regular bonds instead of hybrid bonds this year as planned.

"Due to the different capital market situation due to the corona crisis, hybrid bonds are now significantly less favourable than traditional bonds with regard to financing conditions," the document said.

($1 = 0.9241 euros)

