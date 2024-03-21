Deutsche Bahn plans return to profit after wider losses in 2023

March 21 (Reuters) - German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn (DB) DBN.UL plans to return to profit this year after its net loss widened to 2.4 billion euros ($2.62 billion) in 2023, it said on Thursday.

In 2022, Deutsche Bahn's net loss stood at 227 million euros.

The group expects revenues to increase to around 47 billion euros in 2024, and operating earnings before taxes and interest (EBIT) to be positive again at 1 billion euros versus a loss of 964 million euros last year.

The main drivers for growth will be redemptions for advance payments made for maintenance works in 2023, an increase in demand for rail transport and cost cuts, the state-owned firm said.

Deutsche Bahn is investing heavily to repair and improve ailing German railway infrastructure with an injection of about 7.6 billion euros last year, a new record high for the company.

($1 = 0.9175 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Andrey Sychev, Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.