Deutsche Bahn, I Squared Capital sign agreement for sale of Arriva Group

Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

October 19, 2023 — 04:03 am EDT

BERLIN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn and Miami-based infrastructure investor I Squared Capital have signed an agreement for the sale of the German rail operator's international transport business Arriva Group, the companies said on Thursday.

The transaction is expected to complete in 2024, subject to the customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Deutsche Bahn's supervisory board and the German transport ministry, they said in a statement.

