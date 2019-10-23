Deutsche Bahn faces higher-than-expected loss this year - document

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is facing a "dramatic" situation at its cargo unit due to an economic downturn which could lead to a higher-than-expected loss this year, an internal document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The current industry recession has increased pressure on Deutsche Bahn's cargo unit and the risk of new impairment for the state-owned company is rising, according to a draft letter seen by Reuters.

Deutsche Bahn said the draft letter cited by Reuters was a yet unapproved version which was not agreed by the management.

